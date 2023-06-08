Triatomic Management LP Has $544,000 Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Triatomic Management LP cut its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,893 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab accounts for about 0.5% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 190,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 338,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 67,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 430,877 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 815,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,684. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $53.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.21 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

