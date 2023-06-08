Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) to Issue None Dividend of $0.33

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Tri-Continental has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

