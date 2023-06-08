Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414,050 shares during the period. Travere Therapeutics makes up about 0.8% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 97,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

