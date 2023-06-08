Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.43

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 103510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Featured Articles

