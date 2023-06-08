Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 114,885 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 86,172 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,375,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.15. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Affirm by 25,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 591,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 589,604 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $1,372,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

