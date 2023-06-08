Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

