Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 198,501 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,501 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,374 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,698 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,823,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

