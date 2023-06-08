Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,319. The company has a market capitalization of $289.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $108.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

