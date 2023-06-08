Townsquare Capital LLC Has $83.67 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,668,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $83,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after buying an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 1,613,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

