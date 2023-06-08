Townsquare Capital LLC Has $30.97 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $30,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,300 shares of company stock worth $37,217,532. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.62 and a 200 day moving average of $172.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

