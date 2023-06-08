Townsquare Capital LLC Has $20.34 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,870,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Price Performance

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.47. The company had a trading volume of 851,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,692. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.19. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

