Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,052 shares of company stock worth $26,839,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,091,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,269,870. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

