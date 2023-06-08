Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,012,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.