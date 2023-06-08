Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 44,589 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $223.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.98 and a 200 day moving average of $222.00. The stock has a market cap of $419.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

