Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,521 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.84. 7,146,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,080,854. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. The company has a market cap of $436.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

