Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 777 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 3.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $8.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $444.85. 1,031,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The company has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

