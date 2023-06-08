Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 91,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

