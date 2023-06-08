Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 810,064 shares valued at $32,536,865. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,169,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,557,117. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

