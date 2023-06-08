Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,712. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

