Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

Toro Price Performance

TTC traded down $7.86 on Thursday, hitting $96.80. 361,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,841. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.