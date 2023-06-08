Torah Network (VP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $59,390.97

Torah Network (VP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Torah Network has a total market cap of $17.07 million and $59,390.97 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00009760 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 2.58966091 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $63,250.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

