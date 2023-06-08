Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $73.94. 2,151,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $53,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

