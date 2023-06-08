Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,198. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

