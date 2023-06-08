Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,248 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 225.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 75,662 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $51,361 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

LOAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of LOAN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 30,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,381. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $54.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.75%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Featured Stories

