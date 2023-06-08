Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 35,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,708. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $82.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

