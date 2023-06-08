Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,382 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ACES traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,837. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.14 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

