Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,641 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 768,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

