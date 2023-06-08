Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) fell 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 151,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 183,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Titan Medical Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$22.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Medical had a negative net margin of 210.43% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

