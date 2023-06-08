Tissue Repair Ltd (ASX:TRP) Insider Jack Lowenstein Purchases 40,000 Shares

Tissue Repair Ltd (ASX:TRP – Get Rating) insider Jack Lowenstein acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,200.00 ($7,417.22).

Jack Lowenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jack Lowenstein purchased 35,000 shares of Tissue Repair stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$9,800.00 ($6,490.07).

Tissue Repair Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing advanced wound healing products for chronic wounds and the aftercare of cosmetic procedures in Australia. It is developing TR-987 and other dressing/matrices, including Glucoprime technology for the treatment of chronic wounds, burns, and other complex wounds; and TR Pro+ for aftercare of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, as well as other products for veterinary, new bandage, scaffold products, and other therapeutic indications.

