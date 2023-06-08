Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Shares Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBCP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,106. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

