Thunder Brawl (THB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,539.64

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $249,420.60 and $23,539.64 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00146996 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $53,168.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

