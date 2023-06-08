THG (LON:THG) Shares Down 0.4%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.70 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 63.56 ($0.79). Approximately 3,147,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,151,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.82 ($0.79).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of THG to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of THG to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 98 ($1.22) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 144.50 ($1.80).

Get THG alerts:

THG Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £807.30 million, a P/E ratio of -130.75, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.