Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) CEO Steven A. Shallcross Buys 26,000 Shares

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Shallcross acquired 26,000 shares of Theriva Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 236,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Theriva Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TOVX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Theriva Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Get Theriva Biologics alerts:

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Theriva Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Theriva Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theriva Biologics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 190,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Theriva Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theriva Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theriva Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.