Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) CEO Steven A. Shallcross Buys 26,000 Shares

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Shallcross acquired 26,000 shares of Theriva Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 236,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TOVX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Theriva Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.
Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.
