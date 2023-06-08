The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,093 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.64. 1,633,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,309. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

