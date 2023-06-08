The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,474. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.