The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,517,000 after buying an additional 1,000,548 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 109.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,855,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,310,000 after buying an additional 970,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.85. 1,883,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.