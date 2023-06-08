The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.96.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $302.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $303.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

