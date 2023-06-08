The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 6.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $301.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,193. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.36. The company has a market cap of $302.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.96.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

