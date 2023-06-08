The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.96.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.02. 2,745,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,193. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.