The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.90

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $7.91. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 11,837 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
