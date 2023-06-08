The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.90

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $7.91. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 11,837 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 108,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

