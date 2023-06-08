Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $788.42 million and $13.86 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002920 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003039 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 961,990,554 coins and its circulating supply is 940,794,548 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

