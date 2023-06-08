Tezos Achieves Market Capitalization of $792.11 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003174 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $792.11 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002873 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002990 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001359 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 961,990,554 coins and its circulating supply is 940,794,548 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

