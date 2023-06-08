Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $11,920,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.54. 862,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,558. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average of $173.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

