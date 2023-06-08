Tether Market Capitalization Tops $83.29 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $83.29 billion and $23.07 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001267 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.
About Tether
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,086,529,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,301,440,512 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
