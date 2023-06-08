Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $7.35 on Thursday, reaching $231.92. 91,920,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,089,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

