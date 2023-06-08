Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,446,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.68. The stock had a trading volume of 137,161,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,533,531. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $740.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

