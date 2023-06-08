Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,320 shares during the period. Terreno Realty makes up approximately 1.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 868,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 198,009 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 80,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

