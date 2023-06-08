TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Reaches $121.46 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $121.46 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00053156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00035673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,710,976 coins and its circulating supply is 9,795,721,488 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

