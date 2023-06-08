Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Terra has a market capitalization of $219.94 million and approximately $47.55 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003039 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 285,933,222 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

