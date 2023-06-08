Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TX. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ternium will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,596 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 2,454.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 470,401 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,976,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 348,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

